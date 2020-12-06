Page F. Painter passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
Page was born in Luray, Va/ on Jan. 21, 1932 and was the son of the late Noah and Pearl Painter. He is also preceded in death by his one brother, Richard Painter.
Page graduated from Luray High School and he was most proud of receiving the Balfour Award upon graduation. After high school, Page graduated from Elon College with a degree in English. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War in Heilbron, Germany and enjoyed playing in the 60th Infantry Regimental Band. He served in the National Park Service for over 30 years, retiring from Gettysburg National Military Park.
Page is survived by his wife, Nellie S. Painter, of over 57 years. He is also survived by his son Michael Painter and wife, Judith Cross Painter with 3 grandchildren, Emma, Noah, and Samuel.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Leaksville United Church of Christ, 3424 Leaksville Road, Luray, VA 22835.
Page will be cremated at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem, Va. and a graveside service will be held later in the spring.
