Eugene C. “Fid” Fidler, 96, of Gettysburg, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at The Gardens in Gettysburg.
Born March 30, 1927, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Lawrence P. and Edna Mae (Yeagy) Fidler. Fid was predeceased by his wife, Deloris G. (Little) Fidler.
He was a graduate of Gettysburg High School and proudly served with the U.S. Army during World War II. Fid was a salesman in the automotive parts business in the Gettysburg area for most of his life. He was a former member of the Gettysburg American Legion Post #202 and the Gettysburg Elks Club #1045. Fid had a passion for flying and at one time owned a biplane.
He is survived by his daughter, Trina Fidler of Gettysburg; three grandchildren, Sean Fidler, Stephanie Hudgins and Jacob Fidler; and four great grandchildren. Fid was predeceased by his son, Steve Fidler; and two brothers, Dick and Dale Fidler.
A private interment will be held at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens.
The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.