Jeffrey Lynn Wileman, age 62, of Biglerville, passed away July 23, 2022, at home. He was born April 22, 1960, in Gettysburg, a son of Merle and Queen (Clapper) Wileman.
Jeffrey graduated from Biglerville High School in 1979. He was a waste water mechanic for Frito-Lay, a member of Adams County Fish and Game and a member of the American Legion in Biglerville. He enjoyed hunting and deep sea fishing with his late father and brother. He also enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Cynthia L. (Moyer) Wileman of Biglerville; daughter, Nicole Hart of Gettysburg; stepson, Aaron Cory Moyer and wife Anna Mae of Canton, Pa.; grandchildren, Lillian Hart, Aria Robeson, Clayton Robeson and Carter Robeson; sisters, Angie Baker, wife of the late Jim Baker of New Oxford, and Wanda Woodson of New Oxford; and sister-in-law, Pat Wileman of Aspers. Jeffrey was preceded in death by his father, Merle; and brother, Bill Wileman.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., Bendersville.
Family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until time of funeral service at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Dugan Funeral Home, 111 S. Main St., Bendersville. Rev. Ryan Heycock will be officiating. A reception will be held at American Legion Woods building, Post 262 in Biglerville, immediately following the service.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit DuganFH.com.
