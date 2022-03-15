Bruce A. Hollabaugh, 41, of Biglerville passed away peacefully at Hershey Medical Center on Sunday, March 13, 2022, with his family by his side.
Born April 1, 1980, Bruce was the son of Kay and Brad Hollabaugh of Biglerville. Bruce is survived by his wife, Amanda, and their three children, Gabriel, Evangeline, and Fineas; his sister, Ellen Hollabaugh Vranich and her husband Erik and their two children, Cooper and Claire; his uncles, Steven Hollabaugh and wife Vicky, Neil Hollabaugh and wife Georgia, and John A. Ernst and wife Kaye; cousins, Wayne Hollabaugh and his wife Rachael and their three children, Bennett, Wesley, Cameron; Susan Bailey and husband Greg; Greta Warner and husband Jim and their children Annie and A.J. Warner; Anya Conner (Hollabaugh), Andrew Hollabaugh, James Hollabaugh, David Hollabaugh, and Aurora Bayles (Hollabaugh); mother-in-law Betty Bryan, and sister-in-law Cassandra Bryan; great-uncle Harold Hollabaugh and wife Jane; and two German Shepherds, Atlas and Astrid.
Bruce was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Dorothy and Donald Ernst; his paternal grandparents, Donald and Joan Hollabaugh; his loving Aunt Ann E. Beatty and her husband Dick; and his aunt, Erin Cipriani (Hollabaugh).
Bruce was a graduate of Biglerville High School and Penn State University, with degrees in horticulture and Spanish. Bruce’s love of music led him to be involved in the prestigious PSU Concert Choir where he also met his wife, Amanda. Both hort and language skills served him very well as he was co-owner of Hollabaugh Bros. Inc. Fruit Farm and Market near Biglerville. There he held the key responsibility of managing all aspects of production and related personnel and machinery. He created an amazing team of workers who respected him immensely and who will help the family carry on.
Bruce loved horticulture and was very involved with industry organizations. He most enjoyed his service as the chair of the Research Committee of the State Horticultural Association of PA which guided key research for the fruit industry in the Mid-Atlantic region with an annual budget of over $200,000.
Education was always important to Bruce, not only for himself but for our community. He served on the Upper Adams School Board from 2019 until the time of his death. As a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Arendtsville, he also enjoyed music as a member of the church choir, served on the church council, was active in the youth activities of the congregation and in the creation of UACT (Upper Adams Christians Together).
Perhaps most of all, Bruce loved his family and his puppies. Like his wife, Amanda, he spent countless hours sharing his time and service to support the arts, sports, and scholastic activities of his children. In so doing, he also served so many others. Bruce loved to read (he was an expert at Wordle), play board games, hunt, fish, and shoot target and shared all those things with his children.
As an organ donor, Bruce was a hero even in death as his organs saved three other people. He was taken from us far too soon.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., Bendersville.
The family will receive friends on Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Biglerville High School auditorium in Biglerville, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Arendtsville, with Pastor Ben Siebert officiating.
The family requests that contributions in memory of Bruce be made to one of three areas: Endowment Fund of the State Horticultural Association of PA (designated for Research), c/o Maureen Irvin, 480 Mountain Road, Orrtanna, PA 17353; Adams County Community Foundation with the memo to “Canner Funds – Bruce Hollabaugh,” 25 S. 4th St., Gettysburg, PA 17325; or Trinity Lutheran Church, 38 N. High St., Arendtsville, PA 17303.
In lieu of sending flowers, Bruce would have loved to know that people might plant a flower in their gardens where the colors of life would continue to flourish.
Family and friends may offer online condolences at DuganFH.com.
