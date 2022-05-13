Ruth Donna Torsello (Kirkland), 80, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2022, at the Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home, surrounded by her children. Born August 21, 1941, in Carlisle, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Leigh Harold Kirkland and Ruth Risser of Dillsburg, Pa., and wife to Donald L. Torsello (deceased).
Ruthie was a fun, warm and caring person. She was a housewife, waitress and hostess who had an amazing talent for easily making friends with everyone. She enjoyed being motherly the most, not only to her children and grandson but also to many people she loved. If anyone needed help, even a stranger, it was her mission to lend a hand. She will be missed and celebrated by her family and everyone that knew and loved her.
She is survived by her three children, Donald L. Torsello Jr. (Cindy), Mary L. Torsello (Nikki), and Dustin L. Torsello (Jaime); her grandson, Mason Gilmore Torsello; and her loving relatives.
The youngest of seven, she is also survived by her two sisters, Genevieve D. Shaffer and Darlene Shaffer; as well as three brothers, Merle Kirkland, Doug Kirkland, and Jim D. Kirkland. Ruthie was preceded in death by her brother John Kirkland.
The family would like to thank Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home for our beloved mother’s compassionate, ongoing care. In place of flowers, contributions can be made to UCC Homes via https://www.ucc-homes.org/charitable-giving/ or to Alzheimer’s Association at https://atz.org/pa.
A memorial picnic will be held later in the summer with the date and location to be announced later. Please contact Don/Mary/Dustin at RuthieReunion@gmail.com if you would like to join in the celebration!
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Central Pennsylvania Cremation Society Inc.
