Joyce Elaine Adams, 81, of Gettysburg, died Nov. 30, 2022 at her home surrounded by family.
Born Sept. 24, 1941 in Gettysburg to the late Clair L. Adams and Mary E. (Herring) Adams.
Including her parents, Joyce is also predeceased by her sister, Nancy, who died in August of 2020.
Joyce is survived by her brother, Gary “Butch” Adams, and her cousins whom she was very close to, Erica Bolin (Joey) and their children, Mackenzie, Haley, and Bretly.
Joyce was an active member of Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church for 70 years. She worked various jobs throughout her life, starting out working at Three Crowns Motor Lodge as a housekeeper and eventually working for several local sewing factories. She retired as a teacher’s assistant at the Weecare daycare center doing what she loved, working with children. Joyce had many hobbies and interests but some of her favorite things were sewing, mowing the yard, baking, making crafts, and babysitting. In particular, she loved babysitting for her cousins and their children. Joyce always had an activity planned for the children, whether it was visiting a yard sale, going to a fruit market, making arts and crafts, getting their pictures taken, or the usual trip to McDonald’s for a bite to eat, Joyce never let any of the children get bored.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 11 a.m. at the Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church in Gettysburg with Rev. Dr. Mark Englund-Krieger officiating. There will also be a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will take place immediately following the service at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens in Gettysburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church, 1865 Knoxlyn Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
