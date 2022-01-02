Ruth Evelyn (Fidler) Dugan-Richmond, age 98, of Erie, formerly of Baltimore, Md., passed away December 30, 2021, at Nightingale Nursing Home.
She was born March 17, 1923, in Butler Township, Adams County, a daughter of the late John H. Fidler and Amanda E. Schultz. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Paul R. Dugan in 1982, and husband, Leoin Richmond in 2009.
Ruth was a waitress for Karson’s Inn in Baltimore, Md., for 25 years. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and loved her family and friends dearly. Ruth was a woman of strong faith, volunteered at her church and loved to pray and read her Bible daily. She also enjoyed reading Danielle Steel novels.
She is survived by her daughter, Paula J. Baranowski of Erie; son, Robert P. Dugan of Perry Hall, Md.; stepdaughters, Karen Richmond of Baltimore and Barbara Wohlschlegel of Huntsville, Utah; granddaughter, Sarah McComb; great-grandson, Silas McComb; great-granddaughter, Sadie McComb; and step-granddaughters, Katie Wohlschlegel and Karen Wohlschlegel. Ruth was preceded in death by her daughter, Patsy Buniff; grandson, Paul William Dugan; brothers, Glenn Fidler and Guy Fidler; and sister, Mary Kathryn Fidler.
Professional services have been entrusted to the Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at the Benders Lutheran Church, 1385 Rentzel Road, Biglerville, PA 17307. Rev. Ryan Heycock will officiate. Interment will follow at the Benders Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Benders Lutheran Church.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.