Hazel J. Gebhart, 88, of Gettysburg, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Transitions Healthcare of Gettysburg on her late son’s (Jeffrey) birthday.
Born June 11, 1935, in Chambersburg, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Olive (Gift) Rosenberry.
Hazel was a member of Gettysburg Methodist Church.
She had worked as a waitress and bartender at the Gettysburg Moose, where she was also a lifetime member.
She loved cooking, baking, gardening, and playing bingo.
She is survived by her three children, Robert Fowler, Larry Fowler, and Linda Shupe; seven grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews. Hazel is predeceased by her husband, Donald Gebhart (March 3, 1989); son, Jeffrey Fowler (1975); four sisters, Marlynn Myers, Mina Newberry, Catherine Girgatis, and Helen Hendricks; four brothers, Walter, James, Sonny, and Robert Rosenberry; and her companion, Thomas Halsey.
There will be a graveside service for Hazel on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Gettysburg.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
