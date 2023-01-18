Minerva K. (Warrenfeltz) Trimmer, age 88, a longtime resident of Greencastle, most recently of Shippensburg, passed away January 16, 2023, while in hospice care. She was a daughter of the late Jacob and Elta (Showman) Warrenfeltz. She was widowed by her husband, William M. Trimmer in 2010.
Minerva was a 1952 graduate of Hagerstown High School and attended Fairplay School, a member of Coseytown Homemakers for three decades, was in scouting for 25 years and was on the founding committee for the American Business Women’s Association, Antietam Luminary. Minerva worked on the Hagerstown Market for many years with her grandparents and worked at various places in Hagerstown. She believed in hard work and good cooking. Minerva was tolerant and generous.
Originally a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Hagerstown, she transferred to Trinity Lutheran Church in Greencastle, where she enjoyed helping with projects, especially the book sale.
Surviving are her daughter, Linda Singley and husband Barry of Shippensburg; granddaughter, Courtney Singley and partner Beom Ki Lee of Pittsburgh; sister, Barbara Shipe and husband Larry; nieces whom Minerva and Bill raised as their own, Tina Madison and husband Ron, and Pam Richardson, of Shippensburg; nephew, Boyd Welker and wife Delores of Gettysburg; great-niece, Amy Welker and partner Josh of Biglerville; great-nephew, Boyd Welker II and wife Christine of Schwenksville; great-niece, Chandra Henderson; great-great-nephew, Tyjon White; great-great-niece, Alexis Terry, all of Philadelphia; and great-great-nephews, Gavin, Kinley and Logan Welker and various other relatives in Washington County, Md., area.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 51 Asper Drive, Shippensburg, where friends are invited to a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Pastor Denise Horn of Trinity Lutheran Church will officiate. Minerva will be laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery, Arendtsville.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Community Volunteer Fire Company of District 12, 18002 Tilghmanton Road, Fairplay, MD 21733; Trinity Lutheran Church, 1186 Jason Drive, Greencastle, PA 17225; or St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 601 Washington Ave., Hagerstown, MD 21740.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.