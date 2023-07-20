Beth Long Wilson, of McSherrystown, passed away peacefully at her home with her two sons by her side, on July 18, at the age of 68.
She was the loving mother of Kevin Wilson, and Mark Wilson and his wife Marisa Mutty; Grammy to Evelyn Wilson; beloved sister of Bonnie (Long) and Tom Clabaugh. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Romaine (Eltz) Long.
Beth was a fiercely independent woman who loved her garden and flowers, traveling, spending time with friends, and was an avid reader. If you stopped by her house, you would often find her out back, watering, pulling weeds, or repotting plants. She was always ready to travel, and was able to take many trips over the years to Hawaii, the Caribbean, Holden Beach, Williamsburg, and many day trips to surrounding areas. When not out working in the yard or having lunch with friends, you could find her curled up with a book and a cup or coffee or glass of wine reading a book.
Beth was a committed and loyal employee of The Dobbin House (Gettysburg), where she worked for over 42 years and retired from in 2021.
A celebration of life will be held in the near future at The Dobbin House.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Beth's memory to the Adams County SPCA or Guthrie Memorial Library would be appreciated.
