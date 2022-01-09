Jeannine Mae (McFeaters) Miller, 88 of Gettysburg, peacefully passed away at her home surrounded by her family.
Born Dec. 14, 1933 in Indiana County, she was the daughter of the late George and Hazel (Mack) McFeaters. Jeannine was predeceased by her husband, Marvin E. Miller, Sr., who died in 1988.
Jeannine’s family moved from Indiana County to Lebanon County in 1943. She graduated from Annville High School in 1951. Jeannine married Marvin E. Miller on Feb. 20, 1954.
In 1962, Jeannine was diagnosed with T.B. of the bone and would need surgery to fuse her hip socket. After, surgery, she was in a body cast for 18 months. Jeannine, Marvin and their children moved to Adams County to live with Jeannine’s parents. After her recovery, they continued to make their home in Adams County. Jeannine worked at the Biglerville High School Cafeteria (1975-1979); Herff Jones Yearbook Company from 1979 until her retirement in 1994.
She was a very active member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Biglerville, and held several offices throughout the years, including children’s Sunday School teacher and Children’s Coordinator. She also served in the United Methodist Women’s group as president and vice president and was a past officer in the Chambersburg District United Methodist Women’s group. Jeannine was also a lifelong member of the Pennsylvania State Grange.
She loved to read her Bible and Christian novels, cook and spend time with her family. Some of the family’s greatest memories were Jeannine’s “special” birthday meals that she would prepare for each family member. She also started a tradition of making monkey bread with her granddaughters every Christmas Eve. Jeannine was a big fan of the Gaither Vocal band and in recent years when she could no longer physically attend church, she would listen to their music for hours on Sunday.
Jeannine is survived by her three children, M. Eugene “Buzz” Miller, Jr. (Diane), Crystal Null (Charley) and Dean E. Miller all of Gettysburg; six granddaughters: Cathy Rouse (Derrick), Michelle "Shelly" Smith, Kayla Atupem (Sam), Nicole Miller (Tim Perez), Brandi Null and Amy Null; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; seven siblings: Patricia Woolsey (Brian) of Gettysburg, George McFeaters (Carolyn) of York, Wanda Gallimore (Dick) of Gettysburg, Linda Clapsaddle of Gettysburg, Brenda Holder (John) of Dillsburg, Ken McFeaters (Nancy) of Gettysburg and Cindy Kane (Don) of Biglerville; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Maurine Rinehart and brother-in-laws, John Rinehart and Paul Clapsaddle.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at the Centenary United Methodist Church in Biglerville, with her Pastor, Rev. Gary Fanus, officiating. Interment will follow the Services in the Biglerville Cemetery. A Viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg and on Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church.
The family suggests memorials to the Centenary United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 544, Biglerville, PA 17307. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.