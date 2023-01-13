Scott P. Schriver, age 77, of Bendersville, passed away January 12, 2023, at home, surrounded by his family. He was born May 27, 1945, in Gardners, a son of the late Howard R. and Mary M. (Cool) Schriver.
Scott worked for Cadbury Beverages for 26 years; other employment included H. David Pitzer and Jacoby Transportation. He was a US Navy Vietnam veteran as a corpsman, a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, American Legion, Ira and Lady Post 262 and the South Mountain Antique Engine Association. He was an honorary member of the Upper Adams Jaycees and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Martha (Bretzman) Schriver of Bendersville, to whom he would have celebrated 51 years of marriage on January 15; sons, Andrew J. Schriver and significant other Michelle Martin of Carlisle, and Charles M. Schriver and wife Briyell of Biglerville; grandchildren, Morgan E. Schriver, Garron B. Schriver, Sylviona S. Perry and Breonna E. Schriver; sisters, Joan Aughinbaugh of Westminster, Md., Suzanne Griest of Gardners, Regina Miller of Chambersburg, Rebecca Flinchbaugh of York, and Christine Cool of Thurmont, Md.; brothers, William G. Schriver of Aspers, Daniel C. Schriver of Bendersville, and John D. Schriver of Gardners; and numerous nieces and nephews. Scott was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara T. McDannell; and brothers, Thomas H. Schriver and Peter J. Schriver.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18, at Arendtsville Community Fire Company, 48 Pearl St., Arendtsville. Pastor Ron Parr will officiate services. Military honors will be performed by the Adams County Allied Veterans.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Amedisys Hospice, 984 Loucks Road, Suite 1 York, PA 17404; or Bendersville Community Fire Company, P.O. Box 254, 144 Park St., Bendersville, PA 17306.
