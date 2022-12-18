Richard Keeney, 78, passed Thursday, December 15, 2022, at his home. He was the husband on Bonnie M. (Goetz) Keeney, his wife of 56 years.
Richard was born March 12, 1944, in Reisterstown, Md., the son of the late Charles A. and Lucille R. (Konieczko) Keeney.
Richard loved gardening, going on cruises, and big game fishing.
In addition to his wife Bonnie, Richard is survived by a brother, Jerome Keeney and his wife Sharon of Vancouver, Wash.; two nephews, Michael Keeney of Washougal, Wash., and Jeremy Mentzell and his wife Amber of Windsor; a sister-in-law, Marguerite Mentzell and her husband Randy of Shrewsbury; and a niece, Alexandra Whipperman and her husband Ryan of Glen Rock.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at Nicarry Meeting House of The Brethren Home Community, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, with Rev. Linda Titzell officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund of The Brethren Home Community, or to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 106 Carlisle St., New Oxford, PA 17350.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.