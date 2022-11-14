George S. Haines Jr., 79, Old Route 30, McKnightstown, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
He was born May 28, 1943, in Waynesboro, Pa., the son of the late George and Zoe Stoops Haines Sr. George is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jeanne Cool Haines.
George was a veteran of the US Army. Following his service he worked at the Gettysburg Shoe Factory. But for most of his career he was a foreman or supervisor for several paving companies. He began at H. J. Williams Paving Co. in York, Pa., then Tom Kline Paving in Frederick, Md., and finally at Pennsy Supply in Harrisburg, Pa. George enjoyed hunting and bingo.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Ted Haines of McKnightstown; two brothers, Donald Haines of Orrtanna, and Robert Haines of Biglerville; and a sister, Victoria Gourley of Orrtanna. He was predeceased by brothers and sisters, Nancy, James, Kenneth and Theresa.
Funeral services will be held Friday, November 18, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.