Mary L. (Renner) Toomey, 89, of Gettysburg, formerly of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at the Gettysburg Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Rodger H. Toomey who passed away on December 9, 2010.
Born April 14, 1932, in Taneytown, Md., she was a daughter of the late William H. and Mary E. (Lemmon) Renner.
Mary was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in McSherrystown before its closing. She had a great passion for all types of sports. Her greatest enthusiasm was shown in support of her favorite football team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Mrs. Toomey is survived by three children, Mary A. Mehring and her husband Martin of Littlestown, Rodger H. Toomey Jr. of Hanover, and Mike A. Toomey and his wife Gail of Hanover; one sister, Doris Sheffer of Spotsylvania, Va.; three grandchildren, Jessica L. Mehring of Littlestown, Nicole A. Shelley and her husband Steve of Hanover, and Chris M. Toomey and his wife Krista of McSherrystown; as well as two great-grandchildren, Kora A. Shelley and S. Mason Shelley.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Irma Neuman and Shirley Slagle; and three brothers, Fred Renner, Gene Renner and Paul Renner.
A funeral service to celebrate Mary’s life will be held in private, followed by interment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hanover.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to Smile Train, PO Box 96231, Washington, DC 20090, or online by visiting www.smiletrain.org
Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory in Hanover.
To share condolences, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.