Henry E. Moore Jr., 60, of Gettysburg, loving husband of Gina A. Huff Moore, entered into God’s eternal care on Monday, April 24, 2023, at his home.
Born on Monday, February 11, 1963, in Hanover, he was a son of the late Henry E. Moore Sr. and Roberta A. Leister Moore. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, David “Twig” Moore and Joseph M. “Mike” Moore.
Henry was a good man who provided for his family, whom he dearly loved. He would go out of his way to help anyone that needed it and would never complain. He was a fan of NASCAR, and enjoyed grilling with his family, decorating for Christmas and making people laugh.
In addition to his wife of 27 years, he is survived by his daughters, Shay M. Moore of the home, and Ashley Moore; three grandchildren; a brother, Timothy L. Moore; a sister, Loretta A. Fisher and her husband Rick; his mother-in-law, Shirley A. Huff; his brother-in-law, Dana G. Huff and his companion Becky Rodkey Raver; Gina’s cousin, Robin Sheely; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at a viewing from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center Inc., 311 Broadway, in Hanover. A brief prayer service will follow at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas TX 75284.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.