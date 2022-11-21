Ruth J. (Taughinbaugh) Wisner, 98, passed Monday, November 21, 2022, at her home. She was the wife of the late George E. Wisner, who passed May 5, 2019.
Ruth was born August 31, 1924, in New Oxford, the daughter of the late Roy C. and Edith (Byers) Taughinbaugh.
Ruth was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Oxford.
Ruth is survived by two sons, George E. Wisner II, and John T. Wisner, both of New Oxford.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 10 a.m. at New Oxford Cemetery, 4971 York Road, New Oxford, with her pastor, Rev. Mike Seifried, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 200 Lincoln Way East, New Oxford, PA 17350.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
