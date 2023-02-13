Dolores Betsy Gilbert, age 54, of Gettysburg, passed away February 11, 2023, at Gettysburg Hospital. She was born July 17, 1968, in Hartford, Connecticut.
Betsy was a member of Heritage Assembly of God where she loved her church and activities, she loved crafting and the Special Olympics, where she received many trophies and medals.
She is survived by her siblings, Harold Speelman and wife Phyllis of Orrtanna, Thomas Gilbert and wife Nancy of Pawleys Island, S.C., Jeffrey Gilbert and wife Tanya of Franklintown, Steven Gilbert of Biglerville, Cynthia Carbaugh and husband James of Hanover, and Pamela Pritt and husband William of Biglerville. Betsy is also survived by her boyfriend, Randy Taylor of New Oxford. She was preceded in death by her biological parents, Preston Speelman and Carol Yoder, and her adoptive parents, Robert and Pearl (Speelman) Gilbert, and brother, Robert Gilbert Jr.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
At Betsy’s request, burial will be private at Benders Church Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the funeral home to offset costs.
Donations and online condolences can be made at DuganFH.com.
