William G. “Bird” Adams, age 88, of McSherrystown, passed away on April 16, 2022, at Bridging Life Hospice Care in Westminster, Md. He was the loving husband of the late Joan M. (Sheely) Adams who passed away in 2005.
Bird was born in Hanover on August 14, 1933, and was the son of the late Thomas W. and Grace I. (Hemler) Adams. He attended Delone Catholic High School in McSherrystown where he volunteered for over 40 years, and proudly served his country in the United States Army.
He retired from Small’s Auto Parts after 34 years of employment, was an umpire for Hanover Baseball and Softball for 40 years, and also served as Hanover Borough Sports program manager. Bird was also a parishioner of Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in McSherrystown, where he served as an usher.
Bird is survived by his daughter, Linda M. Brown of New Oxford; his son, William T. Adams of Hanover; his grandchildren, Christopher Brown and partner Kristen, Matthew Brown and wife Samantha, Amanda Adams, and Sarah Adams; and two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Jasmyn. He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Joan; his son-in-law, Michael Brown; his brother, Msgr. Donald E. Adams; and his sister, Gladys Noel.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bird’s Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Annunciation B.V.M. Catholic Church, 26 N. Third St., McSherrystown, with Rev. Richard Lyons as celebrant. He will be laid to rest following the Mass at Rest Haven Cemetery in Hanover with military honors provided by the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard. Viewings will be held on Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Murphy–Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bird’s memory may be made to Delone Catholic High School, 140 S. Oxford Ave., McSherrystown, PA 17344.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com.
