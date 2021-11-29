Ellen Jennie Stultz, 88, of Fairfield, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at SpiriTrust Lutheran The Village at Sprenkle Drive, York, Pa.
Born July 30, 1933, in Fairfield, she was the daughter of the late Harry Marshall and Ruth Edna (McCleaf) Slonaker. Ellen was predeceased by her husband, Donald E. Stultz, who died July 25, 2016.
Ellen was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Fairfield, and had worked for over 25 years in the cafeteria at Fairfield Area High School. She always looked forward to spending time with her family and friends.
Ellen is survived by her daughter, Dorothy Ellen “Dotty” Moul and her husband Denny of Gettysburg; a sister, Faye Marie Baker of Fairfield; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church, 13 E. Main St. Fairfield, with her pastor, Rev. Beverly Donnella, officiating. Interment will follow the service in the Fairfield Union Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Thursday, December 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Monahan Funeral Home, 27 E. Main St., Fairfield, and on Friday at the church from 10 to 11 a.m.
The family suggests memorials to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 101 Erford Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
