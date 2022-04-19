Donald E. Hayes, 71, of York Springs, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2022, with his family by his side.
Born September 7, 1950, in York, Pa., he was the son of the late Mason E. and Lorraine (King) Hayes. Donald is survived by his wife of 46 years, Margureta E. (Gray) Hayes.
He was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the U.S. Army. Donald retired from Mid Atlantic Utilities and formerly worked at PPG. He enjoyed spending time with his family and hunting.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Jennifer King (Josh Casseday) of York Springs and Mason E. Hayes of York Springs; three granddaughters, Audrey King, Jenna King and Makayla Casseday; two sisters, Barbara Whitmoyer of Aspers, Pa., and Dorothy Keiser (Jon) of Tampa, Fla.; two brothers, John Hayes (Joan) of Dillsburg, Pa., and Douglas Hayes of Carlisle, Pa.; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg with the Rev. Jack Sipe officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Adams County Allied Veterans. The family will receive friends on Monday at the funeral home from 1 to 2 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the York Springs Fire Department, 312 Main St., York Springs, PA 17372.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
