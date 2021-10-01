Steven M. Shriver, 66, died Thursday, September 30, 2021, at WellSpan York Hospital. He was the husband of Beverly A. (Strausbaugh) Shriver, his wife of 35 years.
Steve was born September 9, 1955, in Gettysburg, the son of the late Herbert “Russ” and Mary Ann “Pickle” (Bevenour) Shriver.
Steve was a member of Sacred Heart Basilica in Edgegrove, McSherrystown Home Association, McSherrystown Knights of Columbus, Hanover Eagles, Yeagertown Fire Company, and a life member of New Oxford Social & Athletic Club. He was an avid Penn State fan and football season ticket holder, and enjoyed going to his camp in Mifflin County, golfing, shooting pool, football games, NASCAR and sprint car racing.
In addition to his wife Bev, Steve is survived by two daughters, Michelle J. Gorman and her husband David of Thomasville, and Tiffany L. Roney and her husband Brian of Sykesville, Md.; a son, Gregory N. Kerchner of New Oxford; eight grandchildren, Kaitlyn Schmidt, Theoran Rhubright, Teagan Rhubright, Brooklyn Watkins, Andrew Roney, Brendan Roney, Colt Kerchner, and Cody Kerchner; a brother, Douglas A. Shriver and his wife Barb of New Oxford; and a sister, JoAnne Aikens of New Oxford. He was predeceased by a brother, Scott W. Shriver; a sister-in-law, Vickie L. Shriver; and a brother-in-law, Steven F. Aikens.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 106 Carlisle St., New Oxford, with Rev. Keith Carroll officiating. Burial will be in Jefferson Cemetery at 2 p.m. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford.
Memorial contributions may be made to Adams Co. SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.