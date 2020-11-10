Diane G. Nicodemus, 78, of Gettysburg, died Tuesday morning, Nov. 10, 2020, at Genesis Gettysburg Center.
Born March 16, 1942, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Betty (German) Gifford.
Mrs. Nicodemus was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Gettysburg. She was a 1960 graduate of Gettysburg High School, 1961 graduate of PolyTech Nursing School, and 1962 of Linden Hall. In 1962, she married Ronald Nicodemus. She worked for 23 years at the Gettysburg Times first in the circulation department and then for the newsroom and then worked for a time at LIU.
She served as Cub Master for the Boys Scouts of America and also was a Girl Scout leader. She volunteered at Cross Keys Village and for Hospice. She was a very charitable women and gave to various organizations. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and sister.
The family would like to thank all the nurses and aides who took care of their mother through hospice, and the nurses, CANs, and staff at Genesis Gettysburg Center.
Diane is survived by her three children, Beth Senseney of Fairfield, Ron Nicodemus of Fairfield, and Deborah Keys of Orrtanna; five grandchildren, Nickolas Senseney, Chase Senseney, Trey Nicodemus, Shauna Feaster, and Tyler Feaster; her brother, Tom “Roy” Gifford and his wife Carol of Virginia; and a sister-in-law, Barbara Gifford. She was preceded in death by her brother, David “Tim” Gifford.
Memorial services for Diane will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, with Rev. Fred Young officiating. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made at the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325; or to Lutheran Home Care & Hospice, 260 W. High St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
