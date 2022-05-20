Lydia R. Singley, age 94, of New Oxford, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at Cross Keys Brethren Home in New Oxford. She was born Sunday, June 5, 1927, in Capon Bridge, W.Va., the daughter of the late Boyd and Ethel (Mauzy) Rinehart.
Lydia raised her children and assisted her husband with their local grocery store in Bendersville and with his milk route. She was also a cook for the Opportunity Center in Bendersville. She was also a florist at the Hanover Clearview Garden Center. After retirement, she cooked at Maybelle's Restaurant in Bendersville. She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Bendersville, where she was a leader of the Luther League. She was also a Girl Scout leader.
Her husband, Edward Singley, passed away in 2003. She is survived by six daughters, Bonnie and husband John Gildersleeve of Hershey, Sue and husband Richard Hartman of Biglerville, Sandra and husband Jerry Pitzer of Biglerville, Brenda and husband Darrin Smith of Hartville, Ohio, Deb and husband Michael Ernst of Sylvania, Ohio, and Kim and husband Tobin Wagner of Wilmington, N.C.; and one son, Wallace and wife Kathy Singley of Biglerville. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Judy Singley of Ellicott City, Md.; 17 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Alma Black of Gettysburg. She was preceded in death by her son, Dwayne Singley; brothers, John and Boyd Rinehart; and sister, Wilda Warner.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 126 Church St., Bendersville. Vicar Michael Faust will be officiating. Interment will be in Bendersville Cemetery. A viewing will be held in the church from 10 a.m. until time of services.
Memorial contributions may be made to one's favorite charity in Lydia's honor.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.