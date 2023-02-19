Charles Rentsel, 74, of Tract Road, Fairfield, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the York Hospital.
He was born January 23, 1949, in Fairfield, the son of the late Lee and Stella Ginter Rentsel. Charlie is survived by his wife, Janie Weikert Rentsel; they have been together 44 years and married 18 years.
Charlie was a 1966 graduate of Fairfield High School. He was employed at Westinghouse and later Schindler Elevator Company in Gettysburg for 37 years.
He also owned and operated C.R. Woodworking in Fairfield making custom cabinets and other woodworking. Charlie enjoyed gardening and caring for his grapes and fruit trees. He also had a passion for wine making which he shared with his many friends. He was an avid outdoors man.
In addition to his wife, Charlie was survived by a daughter, Kelly Kosel of Winfield, Mo.; two grandchildren, Owen and Avery Kosel; three sisters, Betty Pittinger of Taneytown, Md., Helen Bumgardner of Taneytown, Md., and Estella Frances Cash of Bonneauville; and a brother, Henry Rentsel of Sabillasville, Md. He was predeceased by a sister, Marianna Rentsel; and a brother, Lawrence Rentsel.
Charlie was a member of the Fairfield AMVETS and the Blue Ridge Sportmen’s Association.
A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Diabetes Association.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
