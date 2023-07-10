Evelyn K. Smith, age 91, of Gardners, passed away June 29, 2023. She was born May 17, 1932, in Wenksville, to the late Samuel and Hazel (Myers) Kuhn. She was widowed by her husband, Harry E. Smith Jr., in 1988.
Evelyn was a lab technician for Knouse Foods for over 34 years. She was a devoted wife and aunt, she was very feisty and fiercely independent, and had a love for red cardinals.
Evelyn is survived by her niece, Brenda Kuhn; nephews, David Kuhn, Freeman Kuhn Jr. and Terry Kuhn; great-nieces, Jeneane Kuhn and Jennifer Watters; great-nephew, William Kuhn; great-great nieces, Adelyn Watters and Lyla Watters; and sisters-in-law, Hilda Kuhn and Eleanor Kuhn. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Richard Kuhn, Marlin Kuhn and Freeman Kuhn Sr.; and nephew, Christopher Kuhn.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville, PA 17306.
Friends are invited to a memorial service on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the funeral home, at 1 p.m. Rev. Richard Reese will officiate services.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Number 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit DuganFH.com.
