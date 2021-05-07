Steven K. Walde, age 70, of Arendtsville, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at York Hospital. He was born Tuesday, Oct. 17, 1950, in Gettysburg, the son of the late Lawrence T. and Glenna E. (Pyles) Walde.
Steve graduated from Biglerville High School in 1968. He earned his BS in audio engineering from DeVry Institute in Chicago. He was formerly employed by Amtrak in Chicago, Ill., as the mechanical supervisor for 38 years. After his retirement from Amtrak, he was a self-employed contactor in the Chicago area and also when he returned to Arendtsville.
He was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church in Orrtanna. He was also a member of Upper Adams Fish and Game.
He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Guadalupe R. Walde. He is also survived by one son, Christopher D. Walde of Normal, Ill.; four stepsons, John, Rory, David and Christopher Gonzales, all of Illinois; several grandchildren; one brother, Randy Walde of Biglerville; and niece, Brooke Walde of Biglerville.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 14, at Dugan Funeral Home with Rev. Dominic DiBicarro officiating with rights of interment to follow in Wenksville Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 13.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
