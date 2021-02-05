Carroll B. Smith Jr., 84, of Fairfield, died Monday evening, Feb. 1, 2021, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
Born May 12, 1936, in Hagerstown, Maryland, he was the son of the late Carroll B. Smith Sr. and Katherine Mentzer. He was the husband of the late Carol (Kline) Smith who died in 2009.
Carroll was a graduate of Gettysburg High School and after graduation served in the Pennsylvania National Guard. Later his career as an insurance agent led him to Boston in 1974 until his retirement in 1986.
Upon retirement, Carroll moved back to the Fairfield area which he always considered to be home. He was an active member of St. James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg, the Gettysburg Lions Club, and in later years the Meadowbrook association where he resided.
Carroll is survived by his daughter-in-law, Claire Smith of Norwell, Mass.; and two grandchildren, James Smith and Catherine Smith.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 27 E. Main St., Fairfield, with Rev. Michael Allwein officiating. Burial will be in the Fairfield Union Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11 a.m. prior to the services. The family is encouraging everyone to wear a mask and social distance for the viewing.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
