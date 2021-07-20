Hurman Scott, 82, of Gettysburg, entered God’s eternal care, Monday, July 19, 2021, at The Gardens at Gettysburg Nursing Home.
Born September 19, 1938, in Watauga, Tenn., he was the son of the late Carl Eroy and Florence Irene (Feathers) Scott. He was the loving husband of Beatrice Arlene (Lippy) Scott, with whom he shared 54 years of marriage, until her death August 6, 2012.
Hurman was a veteran, serving his country proudly in the United States Army. He was employed as a heavy equipment operator at Stewart & Tate Construction for many years until his retirement in 2005.
Hurman was a member of the New Oxford Social Club. He enjoyed hunting and traveling. He especially enjoyed spending time with his loving family, having large picnics, crab feeds and family reunions at his home in Gettysburg.
Hurman is survived by his children, Dan L. Scott and wife Lori of Hanover, Pa., Penny K. Opalka and husband Joseph of Castle Rock, Colo., Judy I. McGee of Weatherford, Texas, and Edward B. Scott and wife Heike of Hereford, Ariz. He is survived by five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his siblings, Brenda Scott, Patsy Bupp, Eugene Scott, Wallace Scott, Jackson Scott, and Ray Scott. He was preceded in death by three siblings, Carl Scott Jr., Bobbi Jo Scott and J.L. Scott.
Following cremation, services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Hurman’s memory may be made to the Visiting Nurse Association of Hanover & Spring Grove, 440 N. Madison Ave., Hanover, PA 17331.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, Pa., has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
