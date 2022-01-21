Roma L. Harner

On her 103rd birthday, Roma Louise Harner of Gettysburg, formerly of Littlestown, died with family at her side at her home on Jan. 20, 2022. She was the wife of the late Harold O. Harner (Cubby) who died Sept. 6, 1995.
Born in Littlestown on Jan. 20, 1919, Roma was the daughter of the late Oliver and Maud (Study) Matthias. She is survived by her three children Vicki Harner of Camden Maine, Brenda Green of Gettysburg, Douglas Harner and wife Mary of Gettysburg; four grandchildren: Matthew Green and wife Jona, Elizabeth Lyons and husband Tom, Jeffrey Harner and Bradley Harner; four great-grandchildren, Holden and Kenton Green, and Owen and Bryce Lyons; sister, Shirley Aldinger and husband Carl.
Roma is predeceased by her grandson Jonathan Green and son-in-law Mark Green; two brothers, Charles and Glenn Matthias; and four sisters: Ruthanna Sterner, Edith Stambaugh, Sarah Harner and Evelyn Mayers.
Roma was a member of St. Mary’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Silver Run Maryland. She graduated from Littlestown High School and went on to beauty school in Martinsburg, West Virginia. She operated Roma’s Beauty Salon in the 1950s, 60s and 70s. She enjoyed gardening and crocheting as well as many family activities including boating and RV trips. In later years, Roma enjoyed jumble puzzles and jigsaw puzzles.
Throughout her entire life, Roma maintained a positive attitude and pleasant disposition. She was always able to smile. Roma will be dearly missed.
Roma’s funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, 11 a.m.at St. Mary’s Lutheran Church, Silver Run with Pastor Linda Fernandez and The Rev Dr. H. Lee Brumback, II officiating. Masks are required. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Interment is in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown.
Memorials in Roma’s name may be sent to AseraCare Hospice Care (2679), 984 Loucks Road, Suite I, York, PA 17404; or Special Olympics Adams County, 37 Bittern Drive, Gettysburg, PA 17325; or St. Mary’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3978 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158
