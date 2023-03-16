Shirley Creek, also known as “Mom,” “Grammy,” and “Sweetie,” passed away early on Friday, March 10, 2023. Both of her children, Jen Vaughn Hayes and Rob Vaughn, were by her side, holding her hands. We like to imagine that we helped her find her way to another garden – a place where she can walk and rest, much as she did in life, surrounded not only by her plants but also by cats, chickens, wildlife, and of course, friends, all of whom she provided with a place of sanctuary and company throughout the years.
We will remember Mom for her enduring landscape designs, beautiful garden center, and the wonderful playground she created there, and in her home, for her grandchildren. We have countless memories of holidays – Christmas and 4th of July especially – filled with “Grammy Magic.” She gathered family, friends, and customers (many of whom became interchangeable with one another) around her table throughout the year and over many years, serving up coffee and companionship. She reminded us of all of the hard work it took to live her early life on a farm, and to be grateful for what we had. She doted on her grandchildren (and grandpets!) with clever gifts and creative activities.
Mom was born on January 14, 1948, in Dover, Pennsylvania as Shirley Ann Mummert to her parents, Sterling Jack Mummert and Helen Ruth Goodwin. She spent most of her childhood on her father’s farm in Dillsburg, Pa., doing everything from raising dairy cattle to picking strawberries to selling produce at market, while growing up with her siblings Carl, Jane, Mark, Randy, and Karen. When she wasn’t working hard at her chores or being active in 4-H, she helped her teacher with the younger students at a one-room schoolhouse until she went to Dover High School, where she graduated with the Class of 1965. From there she got her education degree from Shippensburg College and worked for a time as a teacher. Later she worked as a hostess and waitress at many restaurants, married, had two children (that’s us!), lived in many places up and down the East Coast, and became a gift shop manager. After her divorce from her first husband, Mom apprenticed with and took over her stepfather’s landscaping and plant nursery business (Emig’s Garden Center) in New Oxford, as well as her mother’s antiques shop. She also met, married, and enjoyed many years with her second husband, Bill Creek. Bill loved her very much, and the two of them also ran a small trucking business for several years.
In her final few years, she moved into the Overture Senior Living Community, just a mile away from Jen and family in Charleston, S.C. She enjoyed many wonderful times there with her new friends and community, and was helpful to everyone as a plant expert, friend, and driver.
We will miss Mom dearly, but we are grateful for her hard work to provide for us when we were children, the lessons she taught us about life, and for all of the magical moments and memories she created for her grandchildren Finn, Lila, and Cora. We will carry her with us, and so will her grandchildren, as we continue down the path that she taught us all how to travel.
