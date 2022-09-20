David Allen Dandignac, 62, passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 19, 2022.
David was born in Delhi, New York, on October 23, 1959. David is survived by his wife, Lourdes Dandignac; two sons, Bradley and Mitchell Dandignac; two granddaughters, Mila Beaver and Rayne Dandignac; three stepchildren, Raquel, Diana, and Nicolas Allinger; mother and father, Phyllis and Ralph Dandignac; and sister, Sandra Mokay.
David enjoyed riding motorcycles and walking on the beach with his wife. During the fall seasons, David would spend his days hunting with his son Brad and friends. When his sons were playing sports in school, he was their biggest supporter. He would spend his evenings playing catch or shooting hoops with them until sunset. David found solitude through gardening, playing golf, and watching the New York Yankees.
David was a loving husband and a proud father and grandfather. He was a dedicated and tireless worker for his family. David lived by his principles and carried himself with integrity always. He taught his family the value of loyalty, responsibility, and hard work, consistently sacrificing for others and asking for little in return.
Even in his final days, David’s thoughts and actions put his family first. He was always there for his children. He was there for the big moments; the graduations, holidays, and birthdays. He was there for the small moments; the lawn that needed to be mowed, the oil that needed to be changed, or the children who wanted a treat on his way home from work. David was always there. His sacrifices will be felt long after his passing. May he rest in peace.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.