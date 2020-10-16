Rose Eleanor Milbocker, 83, of Fairfield, died peacefully and returned home to the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Centre Crest of Bellefonte.
Born May 20, 1937, in Lincoln, Neb., she was the daughter of the late Harold and Hulda Reinmuth Schilling.
Rose was a devoted member and communicant of St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in Emmitsburg, Md., and a daily communicant at the Basilica of the National Shrine of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton. She was a devout Catholic and very devoted to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.
She will be remembered by many as a good friend, a person of deep prayer, and especially as a loving mother.
Surviving are sons, Michael Milbocker and wife Jana of Boston, Mass., and Mark Milbocker and partner Martin Woodward of Lower Gwynedd, Pa.; daughter, Christine Furmanak of State College, Pa.; and grandchildren, Luke, Katrina, Shawn and Bryan. She was predeceased by brothers John and Charles Schilling.
A graveside burial was celebrated on Friday, Oct. 16 at the New St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Emmitsburg with the Rev. Martin McGeough, C.M., officiating. Due to COVID restrictions, a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ACRESPROJECT.org, 2400 Bernel Road, State College, PA 16803, http://acresproject.org.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Emmitsburg, Md.
