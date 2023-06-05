Delmar Crum, age 75, passed away comfortably at his home on Thursday, June 1, 2023. He was born July 8, 1947, to the late Paul and Arlene Crum of Bendersville.
Delmar was a graduate from Biglerville High School and Gettysburg College. Upon graduation from Gettysburg College, he spent a brief period teaching at Governor Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick, Md., and then 30 years teaching biology at his alma mater, Biglerville High School. He was known as the ‘Voice of the Canners’ and announced Friday night football games for two decades.
Delmar loved his family and friends, his country, and, of course, telling a good joke – over and over again. He grew up playing baseball and enjoying the Adams County outdoors. Delmar was an avid reader and enjoyed watching baseball.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Adena Crum; his two sons, Jeremy Crum, and Jonathan Crum and his wife Megan; his daughter, Rebecca Yohe and her husband Shawn; his five granddaughters, Kayla, Ruby, Makenzie, Riley, and Lucy; and his brother, Roger Crum and his wife Nancy.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville, PA 17306.
A private service for Delmar will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Delmar’s memory to Reading is Fundamental, 750 First Street NE, Ste. 920, Washington, DC 20002.
