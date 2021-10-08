Shirley R. Showvaker, 86, of Littlestown, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. She was the widow of James H. Showvaker who died Oct. 15, 2017.
Born July 4, 1935 in Hanover, Shirley was the daughter of the late Henry F. and Leila R. (Eckenrode) Storm. She was a 1953 Delone High School graduate and had been a bookkeeper with her husband's business, Jim Showvaker Masonry.
Surviving are her daughter, Wanda A. Golden and Chris of Gettysburg and her brother, Harold S. Storm and Doreen of Littlestown. She was predeceased by her son, Stephen Showvaker. Shirley was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church, Gettysburg. She loved her family and her pets.
Funeral Service is Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 10 a.m. at her church with the Rev. Daniel Mitzel Celebrant. Viewing is Monday, Oct. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown. Interment is in St. Aloysius Catholic Cemetery, Littlestown. Contributions in Shirley's name may be sent to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Rd., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
