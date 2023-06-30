Evelyn Joy (Altemose) Fair, age 101, of Messiah Village, Mechanicsburg, Pa., and formerly of Gettysburg, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Born July 9, 1921, in Chambersburg, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Charles M. and Jennie Florence (Bolen) Altemose. Mrs. Fair was predeceased by her husband, Charles Leslie Fair Jr., who died in 2009 and also by her brother, Richard L. "Dick" Altemose.
She was a lifelong member of St. James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg. She also had memberships with DAR, Eastern Star and VFW Post #15 Auxiliary. She is believed to be the longest living member of her Gettysburg High School Class of 1939.
Evelyn is survived by her three children, Charles "Ted" Fair of New Orleans, La., Joy Anne Fair Hykes (Larry) of Monroe, N.C., and Susan Fair Martin of Dillsburg, Pa. Also surviving are her seven grandchildren, Scott Fair (Lisa), Douglas Fair (Karen), Mark Fair (Heather), Tamela Hykes, Holly Casstevens (Frank), Kimberly Arnold (Dan) and Leah Martin. Additional survivors are 10 great-grandchildren, Jeanne Fair, Jessica Hall (Tyler), Douglas Fair Jr., Dillion Fair, Trevor Casstevens, Kaili Arnold, Dakota Arnold, Kyrajoy Arnold, Mason Fair and Nolan Fair.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. The family will receive friends Saturday July 8, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
