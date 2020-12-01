Mr. Steven L. Wood, 61, of Orrtanna, PA and formerly of Westfield, NY, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at UPMC Presbyterian hospital in Pittsburgh, PA while surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Fort Dix, NJ on April 7, 1959 to the late Raymond A. and Bessie E. (Lloyd) Wood, both of Westfield, NY.
Steve was a 1977 graduate of Westfield Academy High School and in 1996 received his B.S. Degree in Liberal Arts from The University of the State of NY. Steve was a U.S. Navy Retired Chief Petty Officer serving from 1977 to 1997. Just some of the hats he wore while serving the USN were; Machinist Mate, Certified A/C & Refrigeration Technician, Shipboard Fire Marshal, Naval Reserve Training Co-ordinator, Instructor, and Senior Substance Abuse Rehabilitation Counselor. He also earned the USN Surface Warfare Medal. Since 2002 he had been employed as Facilities Maintenance & Sanitation Manager at Food Lion Distribution #7, a division of AHOLD Distribution LLC in Greencastle, PA.
He had enjoyed being a volunteer firefighter with the Augusta Springs, VA Volunteer Fire Department and was a member of the American Legion Post #202 (Gettysburg, PA).
Steve was an avid fisherman, loved hunting, gardening, cooking, and enjoyed woodworking, golfing, motorcycling, and just being outdoors. To anyone that would listen, he would often give his advice of “Work hard, do the right thing, and everything will work-out in the end”.
Steve is survived by his wife of 40 years, Pamela A. (Kocher) Wood; his daughter, Wendy J. (Wood) Chase and her husband Kristopher of Gardners, PA; two sons, Kyle R. Wood of McSherrystown, PA and Jared B. Wood of Orrtanna, PA; one grandson, Zackary R. Chase and one granddaughter, Riley M. Chase, both of Gardners, PA; one brother, Edward A. Wood of Westfield, NY. He was also survived by 18 nieces / nephews, numerous great nieces / nephews, and many great-great nieces / nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Daniel J. Wood of Westfield, NY; and Paul A. Wood of Indianapolis, IN.
Private services will be held at a later date in Westfield, NY. Professional services have been entrusted to D’Alessandro Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd in Pittsburgh, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to: Hunt of a Lifetime Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 241, Harborcreek, PA 16421, please include memo notation “Steve Wood”. https://huntofalifetime.org/donations
