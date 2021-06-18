Darlene “Peanie” C. Funk, age 94, formerly of Gettysburg, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Paramount Nursing and Rehab in Fayetteville. She was born Saturday, May 28, 1927, in Menallen Township, Adams County, the daughter of the late H. Alfred and Annie E. (Showers) Taylor.
She attended Arendtsville Vocational School. She would entertain her family with stories and pictures of her younger years on the farm when she had pet chickens (Him and Haw), a pet deer and getting a dime to go to the local carnival. She was an avid deer hunter in her day and had taken her grandsons hunting for rabbits and squirrels.
Peanie, as she was known to many in the area, was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Baldwin in 1958, all of her 15 siblings and her beloved Mia, her dog.
She is survived by her two daughters, Pat A. and husband Mike Kane of Biglerville, and Terry L. and husband Don Baer of Biglerville; grandchildren, Doug and wife Meghan Kane, Christy Sumbury and Ron Mohring, Greg Sumbury and Angela Samuelsen and Scott Kane; and great-granddaughters, Rachel Shreve and Bob DuBoise and Kylie Kane.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Private graveside services will be held in Wenksville Cemetery, Biglerville.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
