Ann Marie Garber, age 85, of Taneytown, Md., formerly of Gettysburg, died on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Lorien Assisted Living in Taneytown.
Born November 11, 1937, in Westminster, Md., she was the daughter of the late G. Joseph and Mary (Huber) Horn. She was the wife of the late Ralph Martin Garber.
She is survived by her seven children, daughter M. Christina “Tina” Holland and husband Jay of Upperco, daughter Dorothy L. “Dori” Whitmer and husband Frank of Union Bridge, daughter Judith A. “Judy” Garber of New Oxford, daughter T. Elaine Caprarola and husband Domenick of Westminster, daughter Sandra M. “Sandy” Garber and fiancé Anthony Seymour of Littlestown, son R. Martin “Marty” Garber Jr. and wife Rebecca of Taneytown, and son Joseph M. “Michael” Garber and wife Shelly of Taneytown. Those unions further blessed Ann Marie with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by sisters, Therese “Petey” Nevius and Rosemary Hughes, and brothers George J. Horn and Stephen Horn.
Ann Marie was a homemaker, raising her seven beloved children before returning to the workforce. She retired in 2002 as a fiscal assistant with the Carroll County Health Department. Ann Marie loved the Lord, loved her husband, and loved her children and grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 44 Frederick Street, Taneytown, MD 21787, with Msgr. Martin Feild officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ann Marie’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
