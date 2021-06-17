Angela Kay (Weigle) Petrosky, 56, of Gettysburg, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at WellSpan York Hospital. She was the loving wife of David Petrosky, Gettysburg. Together they shared 37 years of marriage.
She was born January 18, 1965, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Franklin Lloyd and Anna Elaine (Smith) Weigle.
Angela graduated from Biglerville High School and was a homemaker. She also worked at Hardee’s, Gettysburg, and Jane’s Market, Biglerville. Angela enjoyed crocheting and had served as president of the Upper Adams Dragons Football Team.
In addition to her husband David, she is survived by her children, Steven Petrosky and wife Kirsten of Gettysburg, Heather Petrosky and fiancé Stephen Hahn of Gettysburg, Amanda Petrosky and fiancé Ryan Miller of Fredericksburg, Pa., and Christopher Petrosky and fiancée Breanne Adams-Eizenman of Gettysburg; sister, Pamela Corner and husband Tom of Philadelphia; brothers, Michael Weigle and wife Wilma of Biglerville and Danny Weigle and wife Jessica of Dover; and grandchildren, Rylan Harlow, Zayden Petrosky, Azlynn Petrosky and Reese Jacob Miller.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Great Conewago Presbyterian Church, 174 Red Bridge Road, (Hunterstown), Gettysburg with Rev. Brand Eaton officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Monday, June 21, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Peters Funeral Home, 321 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, and again on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the start of the service at the church. Burial will be in Great Conewago Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Gettysburg.
Contributions in memory of Angela Kay (Weigle) Petrosky may be made to Great Conewago Presbyterian Church, 174 Red Bridge Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
To share memories of Angela Kay (Weigle) Petrosky, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.