Patricia A. Yasovsky, 78, of Chambersburg, died Sunday, January 2, 2022, at the Chambersburg Hospital.
Born January 10, 1943, in Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late John and Ann (Bandurak) Malecki. She was the wife of Phillip L. Yasovsky, of Chambersburg to whom she was married for 51 years.
Mrs. Yasovsky, along with her husband, owned and operated the Scotland Yard Greenhouse in Chambersburg for a number of years. She enjoyed knitting, quilting, crafts, and her pets.
Patricia is survived by her brother, John Malecki of Natrona Heights, Pa.; sister-in-law JoAnn McDannell (Eugene) of Orrtanna; a nephew, David Malecki (Marie) of Novi, Michigan; a niece, Sandra Slagel (Jack) of Sarver, Pa.; a niece, Malea Nye (Kevin) of Orrtanna; and nephew, Michael McDannell of Fayetteville, Pa.
The family will have a graveside service at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 7, 2022, at the Flohr’s Cemetery, McKnightstown. The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a memorial contribution in Patricia’s name to your local SPCA or animal shelter.
