Joseph S. Dillon, 67, of Halifax, Pa., passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021, at his home.
He was born May 23, 1954, in Gettysburg, the son of the late Armand James Dillon and Patricia Gardenhour Dillon.
Joe was survived by his significant other, Linda Smith; in addition to his three sons, Brandon Dillon and his wife Sarah Dillon and their children Bryce Dillon, Colin Dillon, and Claire Dillon of Powhatan, Va., Jeremy Dillon and his daughter Briley Dillon of York, Pa., and Ryan Dillon and his wife Amanda Dillon and their daughter Hailee Dillon of Hanover, Pa. Also, he is survived by his sister, Karen Dillon-Milletich of Loris, S.C.; and his brother, Ronnie Dillon of Loris, S.C.; and lastly, his beloved cat, Manny.
Joseph was a graduate of Gettysburg High School in 1972. He then went on to become a journeyman machinist, and retired from his career in 2009 as a design engineer at American Hydro. He enjoyed boating, fishing, water skiing, camping, cars and even racing them in his younger years, but most of all, weather and jamming to music.
He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Orioles and Penn State.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends and family at the funeral home from 10 a.m. to the time of service. A celebration of Joe’s Life will be held at The Pike Restaurant at 995 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences are available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
