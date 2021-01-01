Stanley K. Aldinger, age 96, of York Springs, passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Hanover Hospital.
He was born Sunday, Sept. 28, 1924, in Halifax, the son of the late Philip Aldinger and Mary (Mills) Haigh.
Stan attended Biglerville High School. He withdrew from high school to enlist in the US Army. He was a proud member of the 202 Combat Engineers Co. C. He landed in Normandy on Omaha Beach in the second wave. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge. His unit built the largest pontoon bridge over the Rhine River in nine hours. He was formerly employed by Caterpillar Inc. in York for 17 years. Prior to Caterpillar, he drove truck for A.D. Frey and also worked for Lerew’s Ford in East Berlin.
He attended Mt. Olivet UCC in East Berlin. He was a member of Ira E. Lady American Legion Post 262 in Biglerville. life member of the Richard J. Gross Post 8896 VFW in East Berlin, New Oxford Social Club, and Shoshonean Rod and Gun Club. Stan’s hobbies included hunting, fishing, word search and crosswords puzzles, and reading books of World War II.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carole (Chronister) Aldinger. He is also survived by two sons, Gary W. and Karen Aldinger of Gardners, and Kenneth L. and wife Barbara Aldinger of Biglerville; four grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by four sisters, Susanna Pope, Mary Smallwood, Ruth Herring, and Betty Gilreath; and his brother Philip Aldinger.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Private funeral services will be held at Mt. Olivet UCC in East Berlin with the Rev. Julia Beall officiating. Interment with military honors provided by Adams County Allied Veterans will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to York Springs Ambulance Club, PO Box 315, Springs, PA 17372; or Biglerville American Legion Unit 262, 142 4th St., Biglerville, PA 17307 (to be used for food for Veterans in Apartments in Lebanon, Pa.)
Friends may express condolences at DuganFH.com.
