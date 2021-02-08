Nicholas F. Chrismer, 59, of Bonneauville, entered God’s eternal care, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at WellSpan York Hospital with his loving family by his side.
Born March 24, 1961, in Gettysburg, he was the loving son of Walter J. “Pete” Chrismer of Gettysburg, and the late Mary Frances Chrismer. He was the stepson of the late Ruth M. “Toots” Chrismer.
Nicholas was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Bonneauville. He was a greeter at Walmart for many years, enjoyed hunting, and especially loved watching the Washington Redskins football team.
In addition to his loving father, Nicholas is survived by his siblings, Randall G. Chrismer and wife Katharine of Abbottstown, Kieran J. Chrismer of Bonneauville, and Stacia L. Welty of Huntingdon, Pa.; half-siblings, Dana M. Chrismer and significant other Dan Grove of York, Pa., and Corey J. Chrismer of Westminster, Md; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Brian J. Chrismer.
Following cremation, services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603; or to St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 12 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 66 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg (Bonneauville), is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.