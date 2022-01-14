James D. “Jim” Keller, 76, of Hanover, husband of Brenda Keller, peacefully entered into God’s eternal on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at UPMC Hanover.
Born on Thursday, August 2, 1945, in Gettysburg, he was a son of the late Frank A. and Katherine M. Hevner Keller.
A 1964 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, Jim was a 37-year employee of the former York International.
He enjoyed being outdoors and hunting, but his greatest joy was being with his family.
In addition to his loving wife of 55 years, survivors include his two daughters, Kimberly Keller, and Kelly Bossom and her husband Brian, all of Hanover; two grandchildren, Amber Dahler and Brian J. Bossom; three great-grandchildren, Camden, Gage and Ivy; three sisters, Dorothy Byers, Jean Vasiloff and Helen Garrettson; two brothers, Walter and John Keller; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private service is planned.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
