Timothy E. Wrynn, 81, formerly of Gettysburg, died Monday morning, August 15, 2022, at Paramount Senior Living, Fayetteville, Pa.
Born April 1, 1941, in Detroit, Michigan, he was the son of the late Dennis and Helen (Kelly) Wrynn.
While living in Detroit Tim worked for Mr. and Mrs. Walter B. Ford II (Ford Motor Company) for 15 years. While living in Gettsburg, Tim was vice-president of Jim Garrahy’s Fudge Kitchen for 20 years and service technician for GVM Heavy Agricultural Equipment for 26 years.
He loved anything mechanical and had natural talents to fix, repair and build anything. He was an excellent planner and organizer in his work and in his personal life.
His love of anything mechanical carried over to his hobbies which included railroads, aviation and trucks. When traveling, the means of getting there was as exciting to Tim as the final destination. He loved to socialize with his friends and family.
His infectious laugh, story telling and understanding complex issues and explaining them with simple words was glue that attracted people to him.
Tim is survived by his brother, Kevin Wrynn of Winter Haven, Fla.; his nephew, Sean Mullins of Detroit, Mich.; and his niece, Mary Kate Mullins of Detroit, Mich. He was preceded in death by his sister, Cheryl M. Mullins Wrynn of Detroit, Mich.; and his brother, Dennis P. Wrynn of Detroit, Mich.
Tim will be interned at St. John’s The Baptist Cemetery in Amerstburg, Ont.
There will be a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 19, 2022, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
