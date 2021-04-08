Wanda S. (Roth) Schuler, 65, most recently residing in Mt. Holly Springs, Pa., passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at UPMC Carlisle Hospital.
She was born May 20, 1955, in New Oxford, the daughter of the late Richard Elder and Catherine Chronister McDannell of Biglerville. Wanda was predeceased by her husband, Bart Schuler; she was predeceased by her first husband, Wendell Shank, and survived by her second husband, Jeffrey Roth of Maine.
Wanda was a 1973 graduate of Gettysburg High School. Among the places she worked include the Kinney Shoe factory in Fairfield, Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Washington Mutual insurance and in the Theater Department at the Kline Theater on the campus of Gettysburg College. She was a student of Wilson College and The Bradley School of the Arts in York. Wanda was an artist and enjoyed gardening, crochet, fabric arts and music. She will be missed by her neighborhood friends in Florida especially her friend and companion Jose Catala and also her dog Merlin.
In addition to her mother, Wanda is survived by three children, Michael Shank and his wife Linda of Mt. Holly Springs, Pa., Brittanny Roth of Gettysburg, and Pierce Roth and his wife Ashley of Leaders Heights, Pa.; four grandchildren, Gretal Shank, Kevin Shank, Dennis Shank, and Virgil Roth; a sister, Colleen Layton Robbins of Woodstock, Md.; two brothers; Tony Mojica Jr. of Gardners and Michael Mojica of Gettysburg.
A memorial for Wanda will take place tentatively at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 16 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Any updates would be at monahanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Frisky’s Wildlife Sanctuary, 10790 Old Frederick Road, Woodstock, Md., friskys.org; or the Adams County Arts Council
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.