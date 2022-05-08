Sharon L. (Leas) Moore, 65, passed Friday, May 6, 2022, at her home. She was the wife of the late Philip E. Moore, who passed March 15, 2010.
Sharon was born August 8, 1956, in Hanover, the daughter of the Harold M. and Gale M. (Myers) Leas of East Berlin.
Sharon loved taking care of people, cooking, flowers, peanut butter cups, and root beer.
In addition to her parents, Sharon is survived by a son, Jeremy L. Moore of East Berlin; a daughter, Jessica L. Jacobson and her companion Jeremy Williams of East Berlin; two grandchildren, Bailee E. Jacobson and Connor W. Jacobson, both of East Berlin; two sisters, Carol A. Starry and her husband Bill of York Springs, and Kathy M. Byerly and her husband Rick of East Berlin; a brother, Butch M. Leas and his wife Malinda of Wellsville; many nieces and nephews; and her faithful furry companions, Molly, Shadow, Gypsy and Salem.
Funeral services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gettysburg Center Activities Department, 867 York Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 306 Harrisburg St., East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
