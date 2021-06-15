Raymond Eugene Creager, 85, of Gettysburg, entered into God’s eternal care Saturday, May 8, 2021, at his residence in Florida.
Mr. Creager is survived by his wife of 66 years, Carolyn Martha (Heller) Creager.
Born Nov. 24, 1936, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Luther and Mary (Avey) Creager and stepfather Arthur Warman.
Mr. Creager was a 1954 graduate of Gettysburg High School. He retired from Met Ed after 38 years of service. He was a member of the National Guard, Elks Club and The Gettysburg Country Club for many years. He continued his love of golf in Florida until his passing.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his daughters, Deb Streeks and husband Dean of Thurmont, Diane Guassardo and husband Mark of Cascade, and Donna Mackley and husband Keith of Gettysburg; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his two stepbrothers, Arthur and Clayton Warman; and two stepsisters, Thelma Bulliet and Ruth Naugle.
Mr. Creager was respected and loved by all who met him. His handsome face, smile and sense of humor will be missed by all.
Services will be private.
