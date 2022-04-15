Rosetta C. Henderson, age 73, of Aspers, passed away April 14, 2022, at Gettysburg Hospital. She was born November 1, 1948, in South Mountain, a daughter of the late Roy D. and Bessie (Bingham) Naugle.
Rosetta worked as a grocery clerk for Gardners Market and retired in 2015. She enjoyed puzzles, coloring and word searches, but most of all loved taking care of her girls, Emma and Autumn.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Vincent L. Henderson of Aspers, sons, Vincent L. “Tiny” Henderson Jr. of Aspers, and Dave Henderson and wife Erin of Aspers; granddaughters, Emma Grace Henderson and Autumn Elizabeth Henderson; and siblings, Patsy Null of South Carolina, Shirley Daywalt and husband Timothy of South Mountain, Marcia Greene of Waynesboro, Barry Naugle and wife Nadine of East Berlin, and Dan Naugle of South Mountain. Also surviving is her beloved dog, “Missy.” Rosetta was preceded in death by her brother, Roy A. Naugle.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Family and friends are invited to a Remembrance Celebration on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Mountain Top Ministries at 1 p.m. Pastor Ken Reid will officiate.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.